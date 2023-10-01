Report: Game-time decision for Deshaun Watson (shoulder)

Officially, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, with a shoulder injury. Watson has said he'll play. But, at the end of the day, he might not be the one who makes the decision.

According to James Palmer of NFL Media, Watson's availability will be determined at game time. The "expectation" is that he should be able to play.

A final decision will be made during pregame warmups.

Watson's status will be the most important of the early-game inactives. Even if he's in uniform, there's a chance the Browns will have both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker on the active roster, in the event Watson aggravates the injury.

Watson had arguably his best day as a Brown in a Week 3 win over the Titans, just six days after a rough night in Pittsburgh.

