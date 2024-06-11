Report: G League Ignite’s Tyler Smith conducted predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith. He reportedly had a predraft workout with the Thunder, per HoopsHype. The 19-year-old was part of the last Ignite squad before the program was discontinued this past season.

In 43 games, Smith averaged 13.7 points on 47.4% shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He shot 36% from 3 on 3.7 attempts. At 6-foot-11, 224 pounds, he has the ideal size to be a wing and small center tweener.

If the Thunder like him enough, he’ll likely be available at the 12th spot. It’ll be a bit of a reach but that’s around the range Smith will go. He’s seen as a project with great tools. He also spent time with the Overtime Elite program before he joined the G League.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

