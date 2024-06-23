Report: G League Ignite’s Ron Holland had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is G League Ignite forward Ron Holland. He had a predraft workout with the Thunder on Sunday, per Rookie Wire.

The 18-year-old bypassed the traditional college route and spent last year with the now-defunct Ignite program. He was a five-star recruit out of high school.

In 29 games last season, Holland averaged 19.5 points on 45.5% shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 23.7% from 3 on 3.3 attempts. At 6-foot-7 and 196 pounds, he has nice size for a wing.

Holland is a potential option at the No. 12 spot. He’d been viewed as a lottery selection. He’d be a swing for OKC who will bank off his elite athletic traits. He’d likely spend some time with the G League’s OKC Blue next season.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

