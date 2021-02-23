Full 2021 NBA All-Star rosters exclude Devin Booker, Russell Westbrook
Full NBA All-Star rosters released originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
With the starters announced last week, the NBA released the remaining 14 players who will participate in the All-Star game on March 7 in Atlanta.
The starters, headlined by LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the captains of each side, should make for an entertaining game from start to finish. The NBA is sticking with the draft format and will continue using the "Elam Ending" in the fourth quarter, which made the game incredibly fun a year ago.
As for the reserves, Trae Young and Devin Booker were left off the final rosters after making it a year ago, and Russell Westbrook was also left off, leaving Beal as the only representative from the Wizards. Here is a look at each conference.
2021 NBA All-Stars
East starters
Kyrie Irving
Bradley Beal
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
East reserves
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Ben Simmons
Nikola Vucevic
Amond the East's reserves, Brown, Randle and LaVine will make their first All-Star game, while Tatum and Vucevic are making it for a second time.
West starters
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
West reserves
Chris Paul
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Zion Williamson
Anthony Davis
A few surprises come from the West, including two members of the Jazz making the roster and Zion Williamson making his first All-Star game in just his second year in the league. Anthony Davis may not play in the game due to an injury, so there could be another chance for Booker to get in like he did last year as an injury replacement.
The 2021 NBA All-Star game will take place on March 7 in Atlanta, GA.