Full 2021 NBA All-Star rosters exclude Devin Booker, Russell Westbrook

Full NBA All-Star rosters released originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the starters announced last week, the NBA released the remaining 14 players who will participate in the All-Star game on March 7 in Atlanta.

The starters, headlined by LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the captains of each side, should make for an entertaining game from start to finish. The NBA is sticking with the draft format and will continue using the "Elam Ending" in the fourth quarter, which made the game incredibly fun a year ago.

As for the reserves, Trae Young and Devin Booker were left off the final rosters after making it a year ago, and Russell Westbrook was also left off, leaving Beal as the only representative from the Wizards. Here is a look at each conference.

2021 NBA All-Stars

East starters

Kyrie Irving

Bradley Beal

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

East reserves

James Harden

Julius Randle

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Zach LaVine

Ben Simmons

Nikola Vucevic

Amond the East's reserves, Brown, Randle and LaVine will make their first All-Star game, while Tatum and Vucevic are making it for a second time.

West starters

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

West reserves

Chris Paul

Paul George

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert

Zion Williamson

Anthony Davis

A few surprises come from the West, including two members of the Jazz making the roster and Zion Williamson making his first All-Star game in just his second year in the league. Anthony Davis may not play in the game due to an injury, so there could be another chance for Booker to get in like he did last year as an injury replacement.

The 2021 NBA All-Star game will take place on March 7 in Atlanta, GA.