Report: FSU wide receiver Johnny Wilson out against Syracuse, Bless Harris questionable

Florida State football starting wide receiver Johnny Wilson is expected to miss the game against Syracuse.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wilson would be out of the lineup early Saturday morning on X. Thamel also reported that left tackle Bless Harris is a game-time decision, while Robert Scott is expected to play and be limited. Tight end Jaheim Bell and linebacker Tatum Bethune are expected to play.

The No. 4 Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 ACC) take on the Orange (4-2, 0-2) at noon at Doak Campbell Stadium with the game broadcast on ABC.

Sources: No. 4 Florida State will be without star wide receiver Johnny Wilson against Syracuse on Saturday. OL Bless Harris is a gametime decision, LT Robert Scott is expected to play and again be limited. TE Jaheim Bell and LB Tatum Bethune will play. https://t.co/mYg5Fz0CrY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 14, 2023

Wilson's absence comes after he suffered an undisclosed injury in the third quarter of FSU's game against Virginia Tech last weekend.

While making a reception from quarterback Jordan Travis, Wilson was hit by two Virginia Tech defenders. He walked off on the field on his own and was assessed by trainers in the tent. After his assessment, he would leave the game and not return.

Wilson took the X, formerly Twitter, following the game posting "I’m straight! Love these boys man! #GoNoles".

FSU head coach Mike Norvell gave an update on Wilson's status during his weekly Monday press conference and said that his status was something the team was going to monitor throughout the week.

"You know, this is going to be something that we see as we go throughout the course of the week," Norvell said. "Johnny was feeling better yesterday [Sunday] and so we're excited about where we think it can go but ultimately, you take it day by day this week."

Wilson's absence is a substantial one for the Seminoles as one of their top producers. In five games, he's recorded 357 yards on 20 receptions for two touchdowns and has started every game this season.

Wilson was still listed on FSU's weekly depth chart as starting.

The two other names listed under Wilson's position on FSU's depth chart are Kentron Poitier and Hykeem Williams. Poitier entered the Virginia Tech game in place of Wilson and Douglas recorded playing time as well.

Poitier returned from injury last week, in his first action since the LSU season opener. Williams has appeared in all five games this season with one reception for nine yards.

Darius Washington is likely in line to start at left tackle, as he did last week in the place of Harris, with Scott working in for snaps.

Bell was limited last week with Kyle Morlock taking on a bigger role. Bethune was announced as a starter but ultimately did not play any snaps.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Eh

