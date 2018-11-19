Report: Wizards fine John Wall for shouting expletive at Scott Brooks during practice

Frustrations may have reached a boiling point with the Washington Wizards. Turns out, the team may have a good reason for making everyone available in trades.

The Wizards have engaged in some “verbal altercations” at practice, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. It hasn’t involved just the players either. The team fined guard John Wall after Wall reportedly told head coach Scott Brooks “f— you” after Brooks tried to rally the team during practice, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Story filed to ESPN: The Wizards fined All-Star John Wall for unloading a verbal barrage onto coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice. After Wall and his teammates had been challenged to raise intensity in that session, Wall fired back with "F— you," to Brooks. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2018





The team’s practices have been “volatile,” and some of the longest-tenured members of the franchise are starting to get frustrated.

Guard Bradley Beal reportedly told team officials he’s been “dealing with this for seven years.”

Teams have these kinds of practices, and tension always reveals itself amid underperformance. Wizards are 5-11 so far this year. Several players had verbal back and forth in this practice, league sources said. https://t.co/U79FqusKLL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2018





The Wizards are just 5-11 to start the season.

While struggling teams often engage in verbal sparring, the Wizards’ situation has been bad enough that the organization is at least considering drastic changes. The team may be listening to offers for everyone on the team, including Beal and John Wall, according to Wojnarowski.

The Wizards have mostly disappointed with Beal and Wall over the past couple seasons. Since Wall joined the team, it has finished no higher than fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have made the playoffs four times with Beal and Wall, but have never advanced past the conference semifinals.

On the court, both Beal and Wall have performed up to their usual standards this season. Off the court, the entire team appears to be falling apart.

The Wizards are frustrated after a slow start. (AP Photo)

