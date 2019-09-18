Report: Friday “likely target date” for Jalen Ramsey trade

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey would like to be playing for a team other than the Jaguars, but it appears he’ll be a member of the team for at least one more game.

The Jaguars are playing the Titans on Thursday night and it doesn’t look like Jacksonville is going to make a deal to send Ramsey elsewhere before that game gets underway. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Friday is the “likely target date” to get a deal involving Ramsey done.

Word on Tuesday was that the Jaguars are looking for two first-round picks in exchange for the 2016 first-round pick. Any team trading for Ramsey will also likely be talking to the cornerback about a new contract and the need to get that deal done could impact the kind of package that Jacksonville would get in a trade.

A Ramsey injury would also impact any potential trade talks, so we’ll see how the Jaguars handle playing him against Tennessee if they are intending to make a deal happen on Friday.