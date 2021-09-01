Report: Freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers to miss several games

Football season for the LSU Tigers will begin on Saturday as they head to the Rose Bowl for a showdown with the UCLA Bruins. It won’t come without some injury news.

Head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with members of the media on Wednesday morning and stated that freshman Malik Nabers will miss several games. Wilson Alexander of The Advocate reports that Nabers is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Tigers’ wide receiver depth takes a bit of a hit after Nabers showed out during fall camp.

LSU freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers won't play against UCLA, coach Ed Orgeron said. He may not be ready for a couple games. Nabers had an impressive camp, but he has a shoulder injury, according to a source. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 1, 2021

Nabers was expected to see some time in the wide receiver rotation but that will have to wait for now. The team is deep at the position but it could slow the progression of a young wide receiver. Nabers was the No. 8 recruit out of the state of Louisiana in the 2021 recruiting class. Originally committed to play at Mississippi State but flipped on Dec. 16, 2020, and signed his letter of intent to play for Ed Orgeron.

List

LSU's two-deep offensive projection ahead of the season opener

The Tigers are hopeful they can get off to a fast start in 2021 by taking down the Bruins. Last season LSU fell in the opener to Mississippi State 44-34. This time around they play a nonconference opponent from the Pac-12. This will be the first look for fans of the LSU changes from last year’s team.

Jake Peetz will call the plays from the booth, as will new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. The kickoff for the LSU-UCLA game is set for 7:30 pm CST and will be aired on Fox.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.