Report – Fresh transfer updates on two potential forward targets for Barcelona

It is no secret that Barcelona are desperate to sign attacking reinforcements in the coming summer, with the club particularly looking for a new winger.

Although Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a stellar campaign, Barça are disappointed with the performances of his peers. As such, they are keen on signing a new winger who can work in tandem with Yamal next season, providing the attacking support for Robert Lewandowski.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been linked with moves for several players, including Nico Williams. The Spanish international, in fact, is one of Barça’s two top targets this summer.

How much will Williams cost?

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo has offered an update on the future of Nico Williams, suggesting that Barcelona are free to sign the Athletic Club winger if they match the player’s release clause.

The major point of contention, however, is that the value of Nico’s release clause is not known. It was earlier reported to be around the €50 million mark.

What’s next for Nico Williams? (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

But recent reports suggest it could be valued at around €58-60 million. In any case, the exact figure could be in this range.

Luis Diaz to cost a similar amount

The aforementioned report has also offered an update on the future of Luis Diaz, another Barcelona target.

A few weeks ago, the possibility of Diaz’s departure from Liverpool was almost unthinkable. However, things have changed since and it appears the arrival of Arne Slot means the Uruguayan forward is not an untouchable figure anymore.

Liverpool could be open to selling their star forward for a figure in excess of €50 million. This effectively means both Diaz and Nico Williams may cost the same amount, as far as Barcelona are concerned.