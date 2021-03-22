Report: Free agent Patriots DL Lawrence Guy visiting Dolphins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Patriots free agent Lawrence Guy visiting with this team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have seen a handful of their former players land with the Miami Dolphins since Brian Flores took over as the team's head coach. Many of them have been on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year, Flores added Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts to the team after their contracts with the Patriots expired. Eric Rowe and Justin Coleman are set to be key parts of the team's secondary this year, and both of them have spent time in New England.

This year, Flores has already scooped up defensive tackle Adam Butler in free agency. Now, it appears that he's targeting another member of the Patriots defensive line for his Dolphins squad.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Dolphins are hosting veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy on a visit.

Since joining the Patriots after two and a half years with the Baltimore Ravens, Guy has averaged 61 tackles and two sacks per 16 games played. He has been a force in the run game for the team and was an important part of the Patriots' three recent trips to the Super Bowl.

That said, given that Guy turned 31 this offseason and the Patriots already signed Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson to free-agent contracts, they may be willing to move on from Guy.

Godchaux, in particular, seems ready to take over Guy's role. He's just 26, so Belichick and the Patriots may see him as the Guy of the future.

Another Guy?

Godchaux tackles (per 16 games)

55

Guy tackles (per 16 games)

61

Variation

Double

The Patriots actually got Godchaux from the Dolphins, so needless to say, Miami could use a run-stopper at the defensive tackle spot. Thus, it makes sense that they have an interest in Guy, as he could fit into the team's defensive line rotation along with some of the other young, talented players they have up front.

Guy's status bears watching, but if he signs with Miami after this visit, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise.

Recommended Stories

  • John Oliver Shares Horrific Truths About Recycling Plastics

    The latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver dives deep into the many problems with our plastics recycling institution The post John Oliver Shares Horrific Truths About Recycling Plastics appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Hunter Henry’s mindset on joining the Patriots is perfect

    Hunter Henry made his first public comments as a member of the Patriots on Friday.

  • International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings Receives Buy Rating, Fair Value Estimate of $0.89 in Fundamental Research Corp Profile

    Cannabis Company to Leverage First-Mover Advantage in Greece and Israel- Initiating CoverageFT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc.

  • Biden sends envoys to Mexico, Guatemala asking help on migrant flow

    U.S. officials will ask authorities in Mexico and Guatemala to help stem migrant traffic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, as the Biden administration struggles to contain a burgeoning humanitarian challenge along the U.S. border with Mexico. President Joe Biden dispatched U.S. envoys, including White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, to the two countries on Monday for talks on how to manage the increase in the number of migrants heading for the U.S.-Mexican border.

  • Dolphins sign Kai Locksley

    The Dolphins have added a former college quarterback to their roster, but it does not appear that’s where Kai Locksley will be playing as he tries to make the team. Locksley went on Twitter Sunday to share a picture of him signing a contract with the team. Locksley played 20 games at quarterback for UTEP [more]

  • Robert Kraft admits Patriots used to laugh at teams that spent big in free agency

    “It’s like investing in the stock market.”

  • Joel Embiid-less Sixers come in ranked #1 in ESPN’s Power Rankings

    The Philadelphia 76ers have risen to the top of ESPN's latest edition of their Power Rankings.

  • Who national experts think the Carolina Panthers will pick in the NFL draft

    More draft experts are hopping on the Trey Lance-to-Carolina bandwagon.

  • 2021 NFL draft will be ‘large, live, in-person' fan event in Cleveland

    Fans will be back at the draft this year. But there still will be COVID-related restrictions in place for the mostly outdoor event.

  • Michigan Wolverines Basketball: LSU's Will Wade Knows U-M Is A Huge Test

    LSU is playing its best basketball of the season, and head coach Will Wade knows his team will have to take up even

  • Rule 5 pick Akil Baddoo homers again; Detroit Tigers take 5-3 win over Phillies

    Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo has four home runs in his past six games. He helped deliver a 5-3 win Sunday against Philadelphia Phillies.

  • Lay off Ben Affleck – Batman is meant to be unpleasant and dark

    With a titanic run-time, a clunking score and a sequence in which Aquaman is serenaded by the DC Expanded Universe’s answer to Sigur Rós, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is clearly a long way from perfect. Yet in one respect Snyder’s four hour re-cut of the 2017 superhero team-up flick is beyond reproach. In giving bonus screen time to Ben Affleck’s grizzled Batman it confirms the “Batfleck” as the definitive Dark Knight. Middle-aged, glum, with a perfectly pitched, gravel-inflected “Bat voice”, he is the Batman that makes sense in today’s grey and grumpy world. Affleck’s Bruce Wayne was worth going batty for all along, of course. He was the best thing in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And he lit a dark streak through Suicide Squad, in which he had a small but memorable cameo trying to remove Harley Quinn from the hood of the Batmobile. Yet it is with Zack Snyder’s Justice League that he comes into his own as a sulky superhero. With 240 minutes at his disposal Snyder takes the time to give us a grown-up Batman who, in every grimace and grunt, carries the weight of decades fighting crime. The scars, physical and emotional, run deep in this Dark Detective. And Affleck, an actor with plenty of scars of his own, brings it all to the table. He’s a Raymond Chandler anti-hero crossed with a character from a Shakespeare tragedy and then squeezed into indestructible latex. Actually he’s better than that given Shakespeare never thought to write a scene in which Henry V had the tar kicked out of him by Superman.

  • Energy already high among new additions to Patriots' roster

    The first time Kendrick Bourne walked into the New England Patriots’ team facility last week, he didn’t know what to expect. During his four NFL seasons in San Francisco, the 25-year-old receiver developed a perception from afar about a “stuck up” franchise that won often but appeared to do so devoid of joy and levity. It didn’t take long at all for those notions to melt away after he signed on to be part of the Patriots’ growing free agent class that will be tasked with erasing the sting of a humbling 7-9 season in 2020.

  • Here's a fun Ryan Fitzpatrick story: He proposed to his wife at McDonald's

    Ryan Fitzpatrick recently told the story of how he proposed to his wife while he was a member of the Rams and it's a seriously good proposal story.

  • Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith reveals weight, but will it slow him down in NFL?

    Heisman Trophy winner says he weighs the "same thing I’ve been weighing" ... but will it slow him down in the pros?

  • Report: Raiders to sign Matt Dickerson

    The Raiders are bringing in more depth for their defensive line. After the club signed its new starting center Andre James to a three-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas is expected to sign Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal with $1.25 million. Dickerson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out [more]

  • NBA rumors: Kings tried trading Marvin Bagley for Pistons' Saddiq Bey

    The Kings reportedly have put Marvin Bagley on the trade block.

  • Peter King’s free agency takeaways for all 32 teams

    Peter King gives a free agent takeaway for each NFL team after the new league year began just one week ago.

  • 10 free agents Jets could still add, including Richard Sherman

    They still have plenty of cap room left, too, including enough for at least one more moderate free-agent splash. So what’s left for the Jets to shop for in Wave 2 of the free-agent frenzy?

  • U.S. Postal chief set to release 10-year strategic plan

    U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to release a 10-year strategic plan as early as Tuesday expected to propose slowing delivery standards for some first-class mail as he seeks to put the money-losing U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on firmer financial footing, two people briefed on the matter said. At a separate March 11 congressional hearing, DeJoy signaled some changes, including acknowledging his plan would revise existing service standards. The current delivery standards are "not achievable," DeJoy said.