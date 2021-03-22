Report: Free agent Patriots DL Lawrence Guy visiting Dolphins

Report: Patriots free agent Lawrence Guy visiting with this team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have seen a handful of their former players land with the Miami Dolphins since Brian Flores took over as the team's head coach. Many of them have been on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year, Flores added Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts to the team after their contracts with the Patriots expired. Eric Rowe and Justin Coleman are set to be key parts of the team's secondary this year, and both of them have spent time in New England.

This year, Flores has already scooped up defensive tackle Adam Butler in free agency. Now, it appears that he's targeting another member of the Patriots defensive line for his Dolphins squad.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Dolphins are hosting veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy on a visit.

The Dolphins are hosting DT Lawrence Guy on a free agent visit. He’s done a ton of dirty work for the Patriots over the past four years, earning a spot on the team’s All-Decade. Underrated player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 22, 2021

Since joining the Patriots after two and a half years with the Baltimore Ravens, Guy has averaged 61 tackles and two sacks per 16 games played. He has been a force in the run game for the team and was an important part of the Patriots' three recent trips to the Super Bowl.

That said, given that Guy turned 31 this offseason and the Patriots already signed Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson to free-agent contracts, they may be willing to move on from Guy.

Godchaux, in particular, seems ready to take over Guy's role. He's just 26, so Belichick and the Patriots may see him as the Guy of the future.

Another Guy?

Godchaux tackles (per 16 games)

55

Guy tackles (per 16 games)

61

Variation

Double

The Patriots actually got Godchaux from the Dolphins, so needless to say, Miami could use a run-stopper at the defensive tackle spot. Thus, it makes sense that they have an interest in Guy, as he could fit into the team's defensive line rotation along with some of the other young, talented players they have up front.

Guy's status bears watching, but if he signs with Miami after this visit, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise.