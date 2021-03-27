Report: Free agent LB Nick Vigil has yet to officially sign contract with the Vikings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Vikings made waves in the initial stages of free agency.

Minnesota agreed to terms with both DT Dalvin Tomlinson and LB Nick Vigil. Tomlinson, like CB Patrick Peterson, has already arrived to the Vikings’ facilities.

But Vigil still has not. As Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported, the Vigil signing has been pushed back on account of “team business.” There has also been no formal announcement of Vigil signing on the NFL transactions wire.

This can mean a variety of things. It’s hard to say what Vigil’s future with the Vikings will be as of now. There’s a possibility that Minnesota’s signing of Vigil might not come to fruition. However, as it stands, there is no report of the deal falling through.

If he signs with Minnesota, Vigil can add linebacker depth to a unit that struggled with health in 2020. He probably isn’t going to be a regular fixture in the defense — like LBs Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr — but he could be a useful role player in 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Mackensie Alexander is returning to the Vikings

    Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is returning “home.” Alexander’s agent, Neil Schwartz, announced Friday night on Twitter that Alexander has agreed to terms with the Vikings. Alexander, 27, was one of the top remaining free agents on PFT’s top-100 list. The Vikings selected Alexander in the second round of the 2016 draft. He spent his first four [more]

  • Vikings get B- grade for free agency moves so far

    How do you think the Minnesota Vikings have done in free agency so far?

  • Early prediction for the Vikings’ starting offensive line

    The Minnesota Vikings offensive line is an important unit. Here is a prediction for what the Vikings could do in 2021.

  • Philadelphia not where the Hart is

    The Week Ahead looks at all 31 teams in the NHL as well as the severe goaltending problem in Philadelphia where Carter Hart looks lost (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 2021 NCAA Frozen Four: Schedule, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

    The best teams in college hockey are set to meet in Pittsburgh for the annual Frozen Four.

  • Report: Ravens to sign WR Sammy Watkins to one-year deal

    Baltimore addresses a much-needed position in free agency.

  • Report: Vikings are reuniting with CB Mackensie Alexander

    The Minnesota Vikings have made yet another move in 2021 NFL free agency, signing CB Mackensie Alexander.

  • U.S. spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan -NY Times

    U.S. intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides, a news report said on Friday. Such a takeover potentially would allow al Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported, quoting anonymous U.S. officials. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Lou Williams said he thought about retirement after trade to Atlanta

    "I thought about retiring yesterday. You give so much to an organization and you wake up and boom, it’s no more."

  • Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111

    Blake Griffin seemed to be in the middle of everything in his return to Detroit. Griffin scored 17 points and was part of a first-half dustup that resulted in Isaiah Stewart's ejection, and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Pistons 113-111 on Friday night. James Harden had 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a disjointed game that was full of free throws, technical fouls and other contentiousness.

  • This eVTOL Flies 3 Times Farther Than Most Electric Aircraft. Here’s How.

    The Talyn system includes a drone and main aircraft, which can fly five people for 300 miles, or three times farther than most competitors.

  • March Madness: Who can beat Baylor or Gonzaga?

    It has been a collision course since the beginning of 2020, but will we finally get it? Vaughn Dalzell breaks down who can upset Baylor or Gonzaga. (Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Blaney, Bowman fastest in practice sessions on Bristol dirt

    Ryan Blaney was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series final practice Friday on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. Blaney posted the fastest lap early on in the 50-minute session with a time of 20.172 seconds at 89.233 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Alex Bowman, who topped the leaderboard at the conclusion of opening […]

  • Your 2021 Money Horoscope

    What the stars could have in store for you—and your wallet—this year.

  • Guns are on Supreme Court's agenda days after mass shootings

    A possible expansion of gun rights is on the Supreme Court's agenda, days after mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia. The justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their docket for the fall. Among the prospects is an appeal from gun rights advocates that asks the court to declare a constitutional right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-protection.

  • Twins coach Mike Bell, brother of Reds manager, dies at 46

    Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, died Friday of kidney cancer. At the request of Bell's family to take the field in his honor, the Twins said their exhibition game against Atlanta would be played as scheduled. Mike Bell had surgery Jan. 28 to remove a growth that was discovered earlier that month.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond top the list of possible buyout options

    Several players who weren’t traded, and a few who were traded, will work buyouts. Here’s a list of players that are already available, or expected to be available, via the buyout market.

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Dillian Whyte recover from knockout loss in rematch?

    This is one of the rare situations where the clear, convincing winner of the first fight is a fairly significant underdog in the rematch.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • NBA roundup: Jazz rout star-less Nets

    Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to guide NBA-leading Utah past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, giving the Jazz their first three-game winning streak in a month. A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden didn't play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets, who had won 16 of 18, were without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.