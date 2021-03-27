Report: Free agent LB Nick Vigil has yet to officially sign contract with the Vikings

The Vikings made waves in the initial stages of free agency.

Minnesota agreed to terms with both DT Dalvin Tomlinson and LB Nick Vigil. Tomlinson, like CB Patrick Peterson, has already arrived to the Vikings’ facilities.

But Vigil still has not. As Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported, the Vigil signing has been pushed back on account of “team business.” There has also been no formal announcement of Vigil signing on the NFL transactions wire.

This can mean a variety of things. It’s hard to say what Vigil’s future with the Vikings will be as of now. There’s a possibility that Minnesota’s signing of Vigil might not come to fruition. However, as it stands, there is no report of the deal falling through.

If he signs with Minnesota, Vigil can add linebacker depth to a unit that struggled with health in 2020. He probably isn’t going to be a regular fixture in the defense — like LBs Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr — but he could be a useful role player in 2021.