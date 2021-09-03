Report: Free agent Darren Collison scrimmages with Steph Curry, Jordan Poole at Warriors workout

It’s been two seasons since Darren Collison laced up for an NBA game, but the veteran guard could be eyeing a return to the league. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the 34-year-old recently was scheduled for a workout with the Golden State Warriors.

At Collison’s workout in the Bay Area, some familiar faces were in attendance. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and others were included in a scrimmage with Collison at Golden State’s facility. Collison’s workout was slated for two days, per Slater.

Via The Athletic:

Darren Collison was in the Warriors’ facility on Wednesday and will be there again on Thursday, working out with some current players. Steph Curry and Jordan Poole were among those scrimmaging with him in the facility.

If Collison lands with the Warriors for the upcoming 2021-22 season, he would likely play alongside Poole in the second unit behind Curry in the backcourt. Despite retiring two seasons ago, the UCLA product could quickly provide some needed experience as a ball-handler off the bench for Steve Kerr.

Collison’s last played the 2018-19 season with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 11.2 points on 46.7% shooting from the floor with six assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.2 minutes per game.

While playing 10 seasons in the NBA, Collison has had stops with the Pacers, New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings. Over his career, Collison has made five appearances in the postseason.

Collison could join Golden State’s trio of veteran free agent signings from the 2021 offseason, including Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala.

