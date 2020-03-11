Report: Free agent cornerback T.J. Carrie to visit Seahawks

In effort to bolster the nickel back spot, the Seattle Seahawks will bring in free agent cornerback T.J. Carrie in for a visit.

NFLSirius Insider Adam Caplan reported the visit, which is expected to take place this week.

Former #Browns CB/S T.J. Carrie is expected to visit the #Seahawks this week, source said.



Carrie started 14 games during his 2 seasons with the #Browns.



Team is looking to boost their nickel position. They played mostly 3 LBs in nickel last season instead of an extra DB.







— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 11, 2020

Cleveland released Carrie on Feb. 17 after two seasons. He joined the Browns in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent and played all 32 games with 14 starts. He recorded 125 tackles, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks in his two years with the club.

When Seattle met Cleveland on Oct. 13, Carrie registered 10 tackles, three for loss.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder out of Ohio University was originally a seventh-round pick by the Oakland Raiders. He signed a four-year, $31 million deal with the Browns before the 2018 season. His release saved Cleveland $6.35 million against the cap.

Jamar Taylor, Akeem King and Ugo Amadi all saw time at the nickel spot this season, but Amadi ended the year as the team's primary nickel. At the NFL Combine in February, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters the job is "really Ugo's to lose right now."

It looks like the Seahawks are looking to spice things up, adding more competition at nickel this offseason. As Carroll's mantra goes, "always compete."

