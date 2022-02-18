Report: Frank Okam joining Raiders as defensive line coach

Frank Okam will be joining the Las Vegas Raiders as a defensive line coach, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Okam held the same position with the Carolina Panthers. He was promoted to the head defensive line role after one season as the assistant defensive line coach.

Okam coached alongside new Raiders defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons for two seasons with the Panthers. Okam had been a part of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Baylor and followed him to the NFL in 2020.

Okam played parts of six seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants from 2008-2013.

