Report: Frank Gore to visit Lions this week

The Detroit Lions continue kicking the tires on veteran running backs.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, former Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore is set to visit the Lions this week.

Gore joins Jonathan Stewart and DeMarco Murray as veteran ball carriers visiting the Lions this week.

The Colts made it clear they were not looking to keep Gore around at the NFL Combine two weeks ago. However, Gore has continued to put up consistent numbers over the last three season despite being on the wrong side of the 30-year old age barrier that tends to preempt a drop in performance. Gore has rushed for over 900 yards in each of his three seasons in Indianapolis. He had gained at least 1,000 yards in eight of his final nine seasons with the 49ers as well.