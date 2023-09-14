Report: Frank Clark out a couple of weeks after injuring hip in practice

Broncos edge rusher Frank Clark injured his hip in Wednesday's practice when he was listed as a limited participant. He did not practice Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Clark is expected to miss a couple of weeks. The injury is not considered serious, but he is week to week and not day to day.

He will miss Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Clark played 25 snaps against the Raiders in his Broncos debut and made two tackles.

He signed with the Broncos this offseason after four seasons in Seattle and four in Kansas City. Clark made three Pro Bowls in his time with the Chiefs.