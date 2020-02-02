Report: Franchise tag for Dak Prescott “looks inevitable”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said this week that he’s “a little disappointed” that he hasn’t come to an agreement on a new contract with the team and his disappointment may not be going away any time soon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a franchise tag for Prescott “looks inevitable” at this point. While both sides would prefer to avoid a tag and get a deal done, Schefter reports that the sides are at an “impasse” due to different views on the size of that contract. A tag would carry a salary of around $33 million for the 2020 season.

Prescott didn’t say how he would react to getting a tag, saying this week that “we’ll get to that when we get to that.” An extended absence this offseason would be a complication for new head coach Mike McCarthy, although retaining offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may limit the offensive upheaval in Dallas.

Using the franchise tag on Prescott would also impact the team’s contract talks with wide receiver Amari Cooper. If there’s no new CBA in place by the start of the league year, they would also have a transition tag at their disposal but word on Sunday was that there may be movement toward an agreement on that front ahead of the start of the new league year.