Report: France’s Tidjane Salaun to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

This means the Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. France’s Tidjane Salaun is the latest player who will reportedly work out for OKC.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman reported that Salaun will hold a predraft workout with the Thunder. He’ll be in the range of the No. 12 spot.

The 18-year-old played overseas with the LNB Pro A’s Cholet. He averaged 9.7 points on 40.6% shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 54 games last season in France. He shot 31.6% from 3 on 4.4 attempts.

At 6-foot-9, 212 pounds, Salaun has good size for a wing. He’s viewed as a long-term project.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

