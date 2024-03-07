REPORT: Fox Sports will air a featured college football game every Friday in 2024, including Big Ten games

The world of college football television enters a new era with USC being one part of a dramatically reshaped conference realignment map. The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, and other conferences will be part of a different college football universe. Networks will try to capitalize on the freshness of the revised configuration. Fox Sports is wasting no time.

Per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Fox will reportedly televise a featured college football game every Friday night during the 2024 season. The games will come from a rotation of the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West.

Here’s an added note from the article:

“Fox’s goal is to have the No. 1 college football game on Fridays and Saturdays and then the top-rated NFL contests on Sunday afternoons, the network’s president of insight and analytics Michael Mulvihill said. The extension of college football into a regular Friday prime-time broadcast means that in the fall, the top NFL and college games will be featured every night of the week except Tuesday and Wednesday.”

No matchups have been announced yet, and aren’t expected to be announced or revealed until May at the earliest.

