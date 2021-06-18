Report: Fox, ESPN in bidding war for Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III hasn’t called it quits yet, but if he decides to retire, the quarterback has a second career waiting for him.

Fox and ESPN executives were “blown away” by Griffin in his recent auditions, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports, and “some said Griffin’s was among the top tryouts they have ever viewed.” That has ESPN and Fox in a bidding war for Griffin, according to Marchand, with ESPN upping its offer after Fox came calling.

ESPN would use Griffin as a college football analyst as well as featuring him on its NFL shows such as “Get Up!”

Griffin created headlines last month during a BleacherReport.com draft show when he said his former backup, Kirk Cousins, could lose his starting job with the Vikings to rookie Kellen Mond.

Griffin, 31, started two games as a backup with the Ravens the past three seasons. He remains a free agent.

