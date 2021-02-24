Report: Four teams expressing interest in Nick Easton, including Saints

Veteran offensive lineman Nick Easton has drawn interest from four teams after his release from the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Easton was cut by the Saints in a salary cap move as they were well over the cap. However, the Saints are one of the four teams interested in Easton and could seek a reunion once they get their financials in order.

Easton made nine starts in 12 games played for the Saints last season. He appeared in 52 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, according to Pro-Football-Reference. He’s played in 22 games over the last two seasons for New Orleans after joining the team in 2019 after a two-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

Because Easton was released, he is eligible to sign now. However, the report indicates he’s not in a rush to do so. Players with expiring contracts can’t sign with new teams until the start of free agency next month.

