Report: Four teams have called Ravens about Kaare Vedvik trade

There was trade chatter around Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik last summer before he suffered injuries in an assault that kept him off the field for the rest of the season.

With Vedvik again kicking well and Justin Tucker still on hand in Baltimore, chatter is picking up about a possible trade again this year. A report on Saturday indicated the Jets are interested in Vedvik — that interest may be amplified by Chandler Catanzaro‘s retirement — but that they believe the bears will trade for him.

Sunday brings word of other suitors. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that four teams have called the Ravens about dealing for the kicker and that two of them are from the NFC North.

It would be surprising if the Bears weren’t one of the teams as Elliott Fry and Eddy Piniero are competing for the job in camp after getting through an offseason kicking carousel in Chicago. If their offer isn’t big enough, they may be going against Vedvik in the regular season.