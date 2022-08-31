Report: Four teams called Jets about Denzel Mims, weren’t willing to meet Jets asking price

The New York Jets had been fielding trade inquiries on WR Denzel Mims and it wasn’t just the Carolina Panthers who came calling.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, along with the Panthers, the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks all called the Jets about trading for Mims. But none of them were willing to meet the Jets’ asking price of a fourth-round pick, so the Jets kept Mims.

The #Vikings, #Cowboys and #Seahawks, along with the #Panthers, called the #Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell @SNYtv. The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick. No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022

And in the last few days, the Vikings and Panthers have acquired new wide receivers via trade. The Vikings traded for Jalen Raegor from the Philadelphia Eagles while the Panthers landed Laviska Shenault from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For now, it looks like the Jets are going to keep Mims this season, despite his trade request and his public frustrations about his role in the offense. Mims even said earlier Wednesday that he believes the coaches have already made up their minds regarding his place on the team as a backup, but said he’ll still try to change their minds.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told the media that he doesn’t think Mims wants to play somewhere else, he just wants to play more. We’ll see if that message gets through to the coaching staff and how the coaches continue to utilize Mims. But at the very least, the phones have been ringing and business may still be open.

