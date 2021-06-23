Report: Four-star RB Jamarion Miller making an official visit to Texas

Three weekends into summer visits, Steve Sarkisian and his staff have done an excellent job showcasing their vision for the programs. Reviews have been A+ from players and parents.

With one more weekend to go, Texas still has big names flooding to ATX for official visits. A big-name running back just so happened to be added to the list.

According to Justin Wells of Inside Texas, Jamarion Miller is going to be making an official visit to Austin this weekend. The four-star running back has already seen Florida and Texas A&M officially.

Getting Miller on campus is a win amongst itself. Other running back targets were thought to be more realistic options for Stan Drayton. If whiffing and possibly burning a bridge, Texas is now going full blitz after the east Texas running back.

Texas’ running back recruitment is a bit murky right now.

Jaydon Blue is still currently committed but questions have come up about the four-star. He opted out of his senior season, wanting to prepare for college football. The first to do so at the high school level. Nobody is quite sure how Sarkisian and his staff feel about the decision.

Either way, Blue remains in the 2022 class. The search for another running back was going to continue.

De’Anthony Gatson was thought to be the guy but he ended up committing to USC on Tuesday. Although he may not have been option No. 1, it felt like a recruitment Drayton was going to win. Gatson must not have heard that Californians are coming to Austin, not Texans to Los Angeles.

Closing the gap on Miller would be big time for Texas. Even if Blue happens to cycle out of the class, Miller could easily be the headline running back. Speed on the outside is where the four-star shines, something we know Sarkisian will love.