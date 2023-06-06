Report: Four-star LB and UGA commit Demarcus Riddick to officially visit Auburn

Hugh Freeze and Auburn’s coaching staff have proven they have the ability to flip elite recruits and their latest target is four-star linebacker and Georgia Bulldog commit Demarcus Riddick.

Riddick may have committed to the Bulldogs on Nov. 4, 2022, but neither Auburn nor Alabama has slowed down their recruitment of the Clanton, Alabama native.

Their work is paying off as Riddick is expected to officially visit Auburn on June 12 according to a report from On3’s Jeffrey Lee. It will be his third visit to the Plains in 2023 and his fourth overall.

He has taken visits to both campuses since his commitment and according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, both Auburn and Alabama have a better chance of landing him than Georgia. Alabama leads with a 39.2% chance with Auburn (31.7%) and Georgia (27.2%) in hot pursuit.

Riddick is the No. 38 overall recruit and No. 3 linebacker in the On3 Industry ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder made 109 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and picked off three passes in 10 games for Chilton County High School last season.

