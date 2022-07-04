REPORT: Four Pac-12 Members Meeting With Big 12

Big 12 poaching Pac-12 teams?

Utah, Colorado, Arizona schools to Big 12?

Conference realignment is nuts and the latest news and report is not out of left field, but more of teams taking care of their own self-interest. There have been rumblings and reporting that Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Arizona State are looking at the Big 12.

The latest on that front comes from Wildcat Authority ($) — yes, it’s a paywall article but the information falls in line with other similar information — which is reporting that there will be a meeting between Arizona and those three other schools.

Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority that there will be significant discussions between the Big 12 and Pac-12 this week. It would include four Pac-12 members joining the Big 12.https://t.co/6wDBvAaRnb — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) July 3, 2022

This move with the Rocky Mountain and Arizona schools to the Big 12 would basically kill the Pac-12 as we know it and that is even if Washington and Oregon were somehow planning on staying out West. Odds are still that the Ducks and Huskies are heading to the Big Ten with USC and UCLA.

From a Mountain West perspective, why would any school want to join the sinking ship of the Pac-12?

There is no reason for San Diego State, Boise State, or the rest of the conference that has higher aspirations to join a bigger conference to be part of a diluted Pac-Whatever Conference.

If the league were to lose eight schools with four to the Big Ten and four to the Big 12. That would leave Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State on their own.

Yes, the Mountain West is at 12 teams but Craig Thompson and the conference should pull those four teams in to have a 16-team league.

Those four programs could step in right away and be solid contributors to the league and pull up the entire conference to be much closer to the Big 12 and ACC.





