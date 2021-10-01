Report: A former Wisconsin RB will likely miss the remainder of the NFL season

Former Wisconsin RB James White will likely miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season after suffering a hip injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The injury came early during the Patriots’ loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. The former Wisconsin star has been a model of availability during his career, playing in at least 14 of the Patriots’ 16 games every year since becoming a significant part of the team in 2015.

White will now likely miss the rest of the season after signing a one-year deal in the offseason to remain in New England.

As seen in the video below, it was tough to see the long-time Patriot running back go down: