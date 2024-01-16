Report: Former Wisconsin head coach to remain at Texas, forgo Iowa’s vacant OC position

Former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is staying at Texas next season and forgoing the Iowa offensive coordinator position, according to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice.

Chryst was thought of as one of the favorites to join the vacancy on Iowa’s staff left by former OC Brian Ferentz. This news means he will return to Texas in his position as offensive analyst and special assistant to the head coach.

The long-time Wisconsin head coach joined the Texas staff after being fired from Wisconsin in 2022. His coaching resume also includes stops in the CFL, at Oregon State as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (1997-1998, 2003-2004), with the then-San Diego Chargers as tight ends coach (1999-2001), at Pittsburgh as head coach (2012-2014) and, obviously, at Wisconsin as tight ends coach (2002), offensive coordinator (2005-2011) and as head coach (2015-2022).

Jim Leonhard, meanwhile, remains employed as a senior analyst under Bret Bielema at Illinois. Both he and Chryst still await a good opportunity to return to the top of the coaching ranks.

