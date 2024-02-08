Report: Former Wisconsin head coach a candidate for the Boston College opening

Former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is a candidate for the current opening at Boston College, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Chryst spend 2023 as an offensive analyst at Texas under head coach Steve Sarkisian after Wisconsin fired him midway through the 2022 season. He at least somewhat aided Texas in its successful 12-2 campaign, Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff birth.

Boston College, meanwhile, has an opening after its former head coach Jeff Hafley took the defensive coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers.

Feldman writes that he’s heard Chryst “has gotten some traction for this job,” alongside top candidate Ohio State OC Bill O’Brien and other candidates including Army head coach Jeff Monken, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, Boston College outside linebackers coach Paul Rhoads and former Boston College player Al Washington.

Hearing Boston College is now down to two candidates in its head coaching search. Ohio State OC Bill O'Brien is one of them: https://t.co/IFsMNlqfq1https://t.co/IFsMNlqfq1 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 7, 2024

O’Brien appears to be the favorite after spending 2023 on the Patriots’ offensive staff, that before taking the Ohio State offensive coordinator job after the 2023 season.

Whether the job is his or not, a key takeaway here is Chryst’s clear desire to return to the coaching mix after a year at Texas. He recently was a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator spot at Iowa, and now is reportedly in the mix for a head coaching position.

If we don’t see Chryst somewhere on the sideline in 2024, I’d bet he’s back leading a program in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire