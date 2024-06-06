Report: Former Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst no longer with Texas football

Longtime Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is no longer on the Texas coaching staff, according to a report from On3’s Inside Texas.

Chryst was an offensive analyst and a special assistant to Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the 2023 season.

It appears his agreement with Texas was only for the 2023 season, though the former Wisconsin head coach was recently spotted at Green Bay Packers practice with other members of the Texas coaching staff.

It was Chryst’s first public football-related appearance in the state of Wisconsin since he was fired as Badgers head coach in October 2022 — a firing that came after the program’s 2-3 start to the season and demoralizing home loss to Bret Bielema and Illinois.

Chryst’s departure from the program concluded a stellar Wisconsin career that included three years as a player, eight years as an assistant coach and seven-plus years as the program’s head coach. He finished with an overall record of 67-26 as head coach, three Big Ten West titles and a bowl record of 6-1 — the one loss coming to Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

The veteran coach’s only year on the Texas staff included a 12-2 record, Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Paul Chryst is no longer with the Texas football program, a University of Texas spokesman told @InsideTexas on Wednesday night. STORY from @josephcook89 (FREE): https://t.co/VMkt0IwlTX pic.twitter.com/g45L5dYT3x — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 6, 2024

Chryst’s coaching destination for the 2024 football season is unknown. He was connected to Iowa’s vacant offensive coordinator position earlier this offseason — a position that was eventually filled by former Western Michigan head coach (2017-2022) and Packers senior analyst (2023) Tim Lester.

