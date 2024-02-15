Report: Former Wisconsin DL coach Greg Scruggs reports to work at Big Ten rival

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was taking the same position at Michigan on Sherrone Moore’s new coaching staff.

There has not been direct confirmation of the move from either the Michigan or Wisconsin football programs.

That said, Rivals’ Josh Henschke reported the following on ‘X’ last night:

“Scruggs reported to Schembechler Hall today where he spent time with [defensive coordinator] Wink Martindals going over film and chatting. The two hit it off, I’m told.”

This comes after Henschke put out on February 13 that Scruggs had ‘begun calling Michigan DL players to inform them of his arrival.’

Reading between the lines, this seems like a done deal despite Michigan not yet officially announcing the move.

The news leaves the Badgers with an opening at defensive line coach. It’s one Luke Fickell must fill quickly as spring practice commences and the class of 2025 recruiting cycle heats up.

Scruggs is the third Wisconsin assistant to make lateral moves this offseason. Wide receivers coach Mike Brown took the same position at Notre Dame, safeties coach Colin Hitschler did the same at Alabama and now Scruggs at Michigan.

Fickell already must deal with year-to-year player turnover up and down his roster, now add coaching turnover to that list as well.

