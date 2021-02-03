Report: Former White Sox closer Alex Colomé signs with Twins

White Sox closer Alex Colomé stays in AL Central originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will be pitted against a friend in 2021.

Former White Sox reliever Alex Colomé has signed with an AL Central rival, the Minnesota Twins.

Colome gets $5M base salary for 2021. Also has an option for 2022. Guarantee is $6.25M. #MNTwins — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2021

It's a one-year deal worth $5 million, with an option for 2022. The guaranteed figure is $6.25 million.

The Twins are the White Sox' biggest threat to the 2021 AL Central title and the Twins caught the Sox at the end of the 2020 season to wrest away the division by a game.

Colomé was a free agent and the White Sox signed former Athletics closer Liam Hendriks to a four-year deal in January to upgrade the closer role.

And aside from Colomé joining the Twins' bullpen, Minnesota has also brought back Nelson Cruz who has not been kind to the White Sox pitching staff over the years.

