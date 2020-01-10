Former Jesuit standout Trey Lowe appears to have a new home and it has a Corvallis zip code.

The running back who elected to transfer from the University of Washington back in October, was added to the Oregon State student directory Thursday, according to The Oregonian's Andrew Nemec, indicating he has been admitted to the university:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As Nemec indicates, this step is non-binding; however, "a source close to Lowe's recruitment confirms he intends to enroll and join the football program as a preferred walk on."

Lowe was the nation's No. 5 all-purpose back in the class of 2018 by 247Sports and was named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in high school where he amassed 2,316 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns.

The Jesuit stand-out chose Washington over Boise State, Eastern Washington, Oregon and Oregon State.

Lowe played in two games as a true freshman, thus preserving a redshirt season under the new NCAA rules. He made his 2018 debut in the Pac-12 Championship game vs. Utah and also played in the Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State.

He is the younger brother of former Oregon Ducks receiver and current Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe.

Report: Former Washington WR Trey Lowe to join OSU as a preferred walk-on originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest