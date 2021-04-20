Report: Former Washington tight end Jordan Reed to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jordan Reed is hanging up the cleats.

Reed, a third-round pick by the Washington Football team in 2013, is retiring from the NFL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Former Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed is retiring, sources say. A 2013 3rd-round pick by the Washington Football Team, Reed emerged as one of the game’s best receiving TEs before battling injuries. His improbable comeback with #49ers last season allowed him to walk away with no regrets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

When healthy, Reed was one of the most dominant pass-catching tight ends in all of football. The former Florida star's best season came for Washington in 2015, where he hauled in 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. It's no coincidence that Washington won the NFC East that year, either.

In May of 2016 after Reed's breakout season, Washington signed the dynamic tight end to a five-year, $50 million contract extension. The deal appeared to be a great one following the 2016 season, one where the tight end made his first Pro Bowl.

However, Reed would miss 13 games over the next two seasons -- and played through pain when he was active, too -- with a variety of injuries. During the 2019 preseason, just as Reed was finally showing signs of his old self, the tight end suffered a brutal concussion on a hit from former Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

Reed felt lingering effects from the hit -- his seventh documented concussion since his college days -- for months and did not suit up for Washington at all during the 2019 season. Washington released the tight end in February of 2020.

Reed signed with the 49ers this past August and reunited with Kyle Shanahan, his former offensive coordinator in Washington. Following an injury to star tight end George Kittle in Week 1, Reed became the team's starter and immediately delivered, scoring two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 2.

But he suffered a knee injury the following week, one that sidelined him for six weeks. Reed finished the 2020 season playing in 10 games for San Francisco, catching 26 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

Reed walks away from the NFL having played 75 games over eight seasons, catching a total of 355 passes for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns for his career.

