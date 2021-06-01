Report: Former Washington OT Morgan Moses to visit Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Morgan Moses could be a step closer to finding his new home.

The longtime Washington Football Team right tackle, who was released on May 20, is scheduled to meet with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, June 2, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former WFT OT Morgan Moses is scheduled to visit the Bears on Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2021

Should Moses ultimately sign with the Bears, it would be a tad ironic considering part of the reason Washington head coach Ron Rivera decided to move on from the right tackle was that the Football Team signed former Chicago tackle Charles Leno earlier in May.

Leno was released by Chicago following the 2021 NFL Draft after seven years with the Bears, the same amount of time Moses spent with Washington. He is now expected to start at left tackle for Washington, with Corneilus Lucas and 2021 second-round pick Samuel Cosmi expected to battle for Moses' old spot at right tackle.

The Bears bringing in Moses for a visit makes sense, considering Chicago currently have a pretty significant need at the tackle position. Rookie Teven Jenkins will likely start at left tackle, but the right tackle position has some uncertainly in the Windy City. Former Broncos offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson is slated to be the team's starter there as of now, but Moses would certainly be an upgrade.

Moses also visited the New York Jets last week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and could take more visits before ultimately signing with his next team.

A third-round pick in 2014 by Washington, Moses started 96 consecutive games for the Football Team from 2015 onward. Prior to his release, Moses was the team's longest-tenured player on Washington's roster.