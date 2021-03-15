Report: Former Washington CB Ronald Darby agrees to three-year deal with Broncos

Report: Ronald Darby agrees to three-year deal with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After one season in Washington, cornerback Ronald Darby is moving on.

The 27-year-old defensive back has agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darby's contract is worth $30 million with $19.5 million fully guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As for any free agent signing, the deal can't be official until the new NFL league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

In his lone season with Washington, Darby excelled. The 2015 second-round pick graded out the highest of any Washington cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus, and led the team in pass breakups.

Darby also played all 16 games for Washington in 2020, the first time in his career he played a full season.

With Darby now gone, Washington has a big hole to fill at cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller. The team has a few options in free agency, but Washington had prioritized keeping Darby. Now, it must look elsewhere to fill that need.