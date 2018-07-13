Report: Former Warriors big man close to contract with Italian team

In 2015, James Michael McAdoo won two championships with the Warriors -- one in Golden State and one in Santa Cruz.

It appears James Michael McAdoo is headed to Italy.

The former Warriors big man is nearing a deal with Fiat Torino of Italian Serie A, according to Sportando.

In 2015, McAdoo won two championships with the Warriors -- one in Golden State and one in Santa Cruz. He appeared in 15 regular-season games with Golden State that season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds.

McAdoo also was with the Warriors in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He played in 52 regular-season games in the latter season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while winning another NBA title.

The 25-year-old began last season on a two-way contract with the 76ers, but he was waived in mid-January after playing in just three games.

Fiat Torino is currently coached by Larry Brown. Yes, the Larry Brown who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002 and won the NBA title with the Pistons in 2004.

