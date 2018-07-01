Report: Former Warriors big man nearing lucrative deal in China

It appears Marreese Speights will not play in the NBA next season.

The former Warriors big man is nearing a deal in China, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears.

Orlando Magic free agent forward Marreese Speights is nearing a lucrative deal with the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, a source said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018

Speights appeared in 52 games with the Magic last year. He averaged 7.7 points and shot just below 37 percent from deep.

Speights played three seasons with the Warriors.

In 2014-15, he averaged a career-high 10.4 points per game and shot over 49 percent from the field.

The following year, he registered 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds and made a then career-high 24 3-pointers (he made 103 in 2016-17 with the Clippers and 86 last season).

Speights will turn 31 years old on Aug. 4.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller