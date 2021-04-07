Report: Former Vikings LB Eric Wilson signing with Eagles in free agency

Eric Wilson was given a bigger role on the Vikings defense in 2020 and he had a career year.

Wilson tallied three sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 15 starts this past season. It seemed as though Wilson would be hard for the Vikings to keep around this offseason, on account of the 2020 he had and how he was probably only going to be the third linebacker on Minnesota in 2021.

So it shouldn’t be too surprising that Wilson is reportedly signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the linebacker is heading to Philadelphia on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million.

From the Eagles’ perspective, that’s a pretty fair deal for a player who showed he could be a starter with the Vikings. It should be pointed out, though that his basic stats look a lot better than his 2020 PFF grade of 53.5. Some of that can be contributed to Wilson’s poor tackling and overall inconsistency in run defense.

However, if Wilson can avoid regression on his sack and turnover numbers, the Eagles are getting a player who can be a big help.