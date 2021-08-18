Report: Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen to tryout with Minnesota Wednesday

Jack White
·1 min read
In this article:
In past seasons, the Vikings often relied on Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter to make for a menacing edge rusher duo.

With Minnesota having a question mark opposite Hunter on the defensive line right now — and Griffen still being a free agent — could a reunion be imminent this offseason?

It’s not out of the question. According to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson and Chris Long, the Vikings are bringing in Griffen for a tryout.

Griffen’s days as a mainstay starter might be behind him, but he could at least compete for a starting position and be a pass-rushing option in the defensive line rotation.

In the offseason of 2020, Griffen voided his contract with the Vikings. He ended up signing with the Cowboys in free agency. Then, he was traded to the Lions, where he finished out the duration of his one-year deal.

Prior to that, he played the first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, becoming one of the team’s best draft picks in recent memory. He had three seasons with double-digit sack totals. Even in 2019, his final year with Minnesota, he finished with eight sacks.

So if Griffen has something left in the tank, the Vikings may as well take a flyer on him. Let’s see if Minnesota thinks the same after the tryout.

