Report: Former Vikings DT Michael Pierce joining Ravens

Jordy McElroy
In this article:
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
It’s back to humble beginnings for former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who is reportedly rejoining the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced the news on Thursday.

Pierce was released after failing to agree on a contract restructure with the Vikings.

