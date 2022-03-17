Report: Former Vikings DT Michael Pierce joining Ravens
It’s back to humble beginnings for former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who is reportedly rejoining the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year, $16.5 million deal.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced the news on Thursday.
Pierce was released after failing to agree on a contract restructure with the Vikings.