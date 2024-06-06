Report: Former USC guard Bronny James had his draft workout with the Suns

Former USC guard Bronny James was reportedly among the prospects who worked out with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

Joining James in the workout were Villanova guard Mark Armstrong and West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle, among others. The team reportedly put the group through various on-court drills during the session and focused on shooting.

The Suns have the 22nd pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

James, the eldest son of LeBron James, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Trojans. He scored in double figures three times, including a season-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30.

The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to be selective with his draft workouts. He reportedly only scheduled visits with the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, while other teams could be considered ahead of the draft on June 26-27.

