Report: Former UK player Johnny Juzang has NBA contract lined up after going undrafted

Johnny Juzang’s lone season at Kentucky didn’t produce many highlights. That certainly wasn’t the case after he transferred to UCLA and took on a starring role.

And now, based on that success, he’s headed to the NBA.

Juzang went undrafted Thursday night, but soon after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he had agreed to a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

Juzang averaged 2.9 points and 12.3 minutes as a freshman at Kentucky during the 2019-20 season. His top performance that season was 13 points, including making all three of his three-point attempts, in 24 minutes played in a win against Tennessee.

He played a season-high 33 minutes and scored 10 points in the team’s win against Florida that ultimately concluded its pandemic-shortened season. Yet the California native later chose to leave UK and return to the West Coast.

Juzang averaged 16.0 points as a sophomore in UCLA’s run to the Final Four in 2020-21, and then 15.6 last season when the Bruins made it to the Sweet Sixteen.