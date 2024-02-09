Report: Former UCLA HC Chip Kelly to take job at OC for Ohio State Buckeyes

In the history of college football, have we ever seen the head coach of a Power 5 school step down to take the coordinator job at another Power 5 school in the same conference?

It may be that former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly made history in that sense on Friday morning, with reports surfacing that the former Oregon Ducks head coach would be leaving to take over as the next offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This move within the Big Ten is certainly a big one, and now leaves the Bruins scrambling to find a new coach just a few months before they enter a new conference, with almost everyone already hired in this coaching cycle.

This is a move that is impactful for the Oregon Ducks since it destabilizes one of their conference foes while also providing a major boost for on of their new rivals in the Buckeyes.

We will see over the coming days and weeks how the Bruins are able to bounce back and put together a future while trying to hold onto their best assets and stave away the transfer portal.

