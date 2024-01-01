Report: Former Troy WR Jabre Barber set to visit Texas A&M

With now eight players acquired through the transfer portal, new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is looking to make another splash on offense after offering former Troy star wide receiver Jabre Barber, who, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, has finalized a visit to College Station.

On paper, the Aggies’ have cleaned up at the WR position, already landing Javon Harvey (Old Dominion) and Cyrus Allen (LA Tech), who are deemed to make significant impacts as soon as the 2024 season, however, with the departure of Ainias Smith, who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, and sophomore receiver Evan Stewart, who is currently in the transfer portal.

After three years in Alabama, Barber, who stands at 5’10” and weighs 174 pounds, has shown the ability to play at all three receiver spots and has the speed to beat coverage deep, already accumulating 1,674 yards and ten touchdowns through the air, including 999 yards and five touchdowns during his 2023 junior season.

Ex-Troy standout receiver Jabre Barber has finalized visit plans and locked in trips with Kansas State, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida State, a source tells @247sports. Barber posted 75 catches, 999 yards and five touchdowns for Troy this season.https://t.co/RiaHirhoSK pic.twitter.com/CF5amblXtq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 31, 2023

Texas A&M is poised to return wide receivers Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, and Micah Tease next season, as both Muhammad and Walker combined for 205 yards in A&M’s 31-23 loss to Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire