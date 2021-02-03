Report: Former Titans C Kevin Mawae to join Colts’ coaching staff

Former Tennessee Titans center and Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae will reportedly join the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff in 2021.

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Mawae will assume the role of Indianapolis’ assistant offensive line coach, a position previously held by Klayton Adams.

Mawae played 16 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL draft, including four with the Seattle Seahawks, eight with the New York Jets and another four with the Titans to close out his career.

The 50-year-old went to eight Pro Bowls (two with the Titans, six with the Jets) and was a First-Team All-Pro three times (one with the Titans, two with the Jets) before retiring after the 2009 season.

Mawae became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 and was always a top-notch player at his position. His experience should be a valuable addition to the Colts’ coaching staff.

