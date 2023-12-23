Report: Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy will transfer to Duke

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) throws a pass during warmups ahead of the game against Kansas State at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Austin.

After two years in burnt orange, former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy is reportedly ready to wear blue.

Citing sources, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday night that Murphy has committed to Duke. Murphy spent the first two years of his college career in Austin before entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Sources: Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has verbally committed to Duke. A formal announcement is expected soon. He’ll be immediately eligible with three years remaining, giving first-year coach Manny Diaz a key building block to start his tenure. pic.twitter.com/1EpDEXaj5q — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2023

Once a four-star recruit out of California, Murphy redshirted during his first year on the Texas campus. This fall, Murphy served as the primary backup to Quinn Ewers on the UT depth chart. Murphy relieved an injured Ewers in a 31-24 win over Houston on Oct. 21, and he then started for the Longhorns in wins over BYU and No. 23 Kansas State.

Over seven appearances in 2023, the 6-5, 238-pound Murphy completed 40 of his 71 passes. He threw for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Murphy will not remain with Texas during the College Football Playoffs. Texas (12-1) and Washington (13-0) will battle in the Sugar Bowl semifinal on Jan. 1. With Murphy gone, freshman Arch Manning will serve as UT's backup quarterback.

"We can't have this season without having Maalik," UT offensive lineman Christian Jones said this week. "We can't be in this situation without him stepping up and leading us in the right away and that's a testament to him."

Murphy will join a Duke team that heads into Saturday's Birmingham Bowl with a 7-5 record. Riley Leonard, who leads Duke in passing yards, will transfer to Notre Dame for the 2024 season. Grayson Loftis has thrown eight touchdown passes as a freshman.

Duke will also have a new coach next season. Former Texas defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has been hired to replace Mike Elko, who took over at Texas A&M.

Murphy becomes the fifth Texas transfer to find a new home this offseason. Defensive backs Larry Turner-Gooden (San Jose State) and B.J. Allen (North Texas) and receivers Casey Cain (UNLV) and X'Avion Brice (North Texas) are also moving on. Cain and Turner-Gooden will remain with Texas through the College Football Playoff.

