Report: Former Texas A&M wide receivers coach has found a new home at Georgia State

A former Texas A&M wide receivers coach from the Jimbo Fisher era has found a new home.

According to 247Sports & CBS Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, Dameyune Craig is expected to be hired as an offensive assistant coach at Georgia State per sources. Craig spent the last six seasons in College Station coaching the Aggies wideouts since 2018.

Craig reunites with new Panthers head coach Dell McGee, who he played with at Auburn in the 1990s. McGee is also expected to hire Tigers analyst Jeremiah Wilson as defensive backs coach, Zenitz reported.

Before arriving in Aggieland, Craig had previous coaching stints with LSU (2004 & 2016), Miami Dolphins (2005), Tuskegee (2006-07), South Alabama (2008-09), Florida State (2010-12 & 2017) and Auburn (2013-15).

The native of Mobile, Alabama played quarterback with the Tigers from 1994-97. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 1998, where he played for four seasons until 2001. He also had a brief offseason stint with the Washington Redskins in 2002.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire