Report: Former Texas A&M OT Germain Ifedi signs with the Detroit Lions

Former Texas A&M standout Germain Ifedi, a 2016 First-Round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, is on the move again after being released by the Atlanta Falcons and has reportedly signed with the Detroit Lions as of Wednesday, May 24.

After three seasons with the Seahawks, Ifedi played for the Chicago Bears from 2020-2021, as his last entire season was spent with the Atlanta Falcons as the primary backup at Right tackle behind Kaleb McGary. Playing with his former Aggie teammate in Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews, Ifedi has remained a steady and versatile backup option at the tackle position.

#Lions have signed T Germain Ifedi and waived LB Isaac Darkangelo. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 24, 2023

At 6-5 and 325 pounds, Ifedi is joining one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Though his skills as a staring tackle have come and gone, his size and strength can be utilized at either guard spot, providing immense depth for a Detroit Lions offensive line that will be run blocking at a high rate. Here’s to hoping this one stick for Germain! Gig ‘Em!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

Texas A&M football's strength of schedule ranks in the top 25, according to ESPN's FPI Josh Pate picks who will win an SEC Title first: Texas A&M or Texas? Eight Aggies named to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-SEC Honors list

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire