Report: Former Texas A&M freshman OL Naquil Betrand picks Alabama in transfer portal

Former Texas A&M redshirt freshman offensive lineman Naquil Betrand will be remaining in the SEC but it won’t be for the Aggies.

According to a report from On3 Sports national recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett, Betrand is headed to Tuscaloosa in the NCAA Transfer Portal to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide at Alabama.

“I feel as though nobody develops players better than Bama,” Betrand told On3 Sports on Saturday. “The coaching and players they have is a great program and I’m glad to be a part of it. Coach Wolf has a lot of trust in me and I appreciate it and I get to get coached by Nick Saban, a true blessing. Now let’s go win this natty.”

In 2023, Betrand was a 3-star recruit coming out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Penn. He did not play a single snap for Texas A&M at Kyle Field or elsewhere this season. Therefore, the 6-foot-6, 360-pound prospect has four years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire